RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – While Christmas is a time to celebrate with family and friends, many first responders don’t get that chance.

Firefighters at the Northern Wake Fire Department were responding to their third call of the day around the time many families were eating Christmas dinner.

Some department members, like Nicholas Washington, celebrate with family on another day.

“My family we just did Christmas yesterday instead of today, so just another day at work,” Washington said.

Between calls, Northern Wake Fire Department Captain Wayne Burton prepared his son’s Christmas gift for Tuesday morning.

“It’s sometimes tough, especially those with small kids, missing Santa Claus,” Burton said.

He said while being away from family on Dec. 25 isn’t easy, they can always celebrate Christmas the following day.

The tougher part of the holiday is some of the calls they respond to.

“When you go to someone’s house and their house is either on fire, or they’ve lost a loved one, or a loved one is really, really sick, that can be hard because you’ve taken the joy of a holiday, such as Christmas, you’ve taken the joy away,” Burton said. “You know, they’ve lost that joy based on a bad event happening to them. That affects me personally and probably affects our people more than us being away from our families is having people that have no control, losing something of importance and value to them”

Although Christmas is another workday, the Northern Wake firefighters still celebrate with a special breakfast and Christmas dinner, eating away from home, but not without family.

“We’re here with a second family, which helps a whole lot to be away from our first family,” Burton said.