GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C (WGHP) — What happens when you need to call 911 on Christmas?

Thanks to a dedicated team of paramedics, the same thing that happens every other day when you need help.

For Jaela Clark and Jasemine Pearce, their 12-hour shift started at 7 a.m. on Christmas Day. The holiday tends to be slower than normal.

“We’ve been able to sit for 15 to 20 minutes. I think we have done that twice,” Clark said.

After they dropped off a patient at the hospital, they called dispatch.

“That means that we can go back to our home base if we can actually make it there,” Clark said.

But before they left the parking lot, another call came in.

“It’s been a very busy morning so far,” Clark said.

Once they arrived, they got right to work.

“How long has your chest been hurting,” Clark asked the patient before they ran a few tests inside the ambulance.

Then it’s back off to the hospital.

“We have established a very good rapport with a lot of the techs at Wesley, so one of them came up to us, and she said, ‘Y’all need to go get some cookies over there because we don’t need them all. So I … being the sweet junkie that I am said, ‘Yeah, I am going to grab some cookies,” Clark said.

With a plate full of Christmas cookies, they headed back to base to spend some time together with other people working the holiday.

“Today is really just the downtime … to be able to relax and see some of our coworkers in between calls,” Pearce said.

But a few minutes into that interview, Pearce said they had to leave and get back on the road, which has barely any other cars on it.

“It’s less of a danger because we don’t have as many people on the road that we have to worry about,” Clark said.

If they pull up to your house on the holiday, they say there is no need to apologize. It’s their job.

“People usually feel so bad … We signed up for this. This is our job, and we love to help people. If you need help, call us, and we will come,” Clark said.

Guilford EMS had 19 transport trucks and three supervisors this Christmas, which is slightly more than normal. Even though the volume of calls was less than a typical day, they stayed busy.