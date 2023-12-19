Graham Santa Claus leads Polar Express Trolley

GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — If you’re in downtown Graham during the holiday season there’s a good chance you could see a trolley of kids and families full of Christmas cheer.

But there’s one man leading the merriment on the Polar Express Trolley, Graham’s very own Santa Claus.

“I thought I would be an old hippie the rest of my life, I never thought I would grow up to be Santa Claus,” said Randy Paulette, better known to the girls and boys on the trolley as Santa.

Paulette says he always had a beard and slowly watched it turn white. Someone very special to him helped him make the decision to grow it out, his grandson.

“He was afraid, I thought if I let my bear grow longer maybe he’ll go,” said Paulette, talking about taking his grandson to sit on Santa’s lap. “Sure enough next Christmas he went, and it worked.”

For years he avoided the official title of Santa Claus, but was still happy to make people do a double take.

“I really don’t need to put on a Santa suit, I wear a red shirt and pull my hair back and it’s you’re Santa, you’re Santa,” said Paulette.

His early years focused on traveling and working with his hands, like his jolly counterpart, doing sheetrock work mainly in Florida. After years in the sun, he decided it was time to come home to Graham.

It was just in time, because three years ago the Town of Graham put out they call they needed someone special.

“There was a sign on the street that said they needed a Santa Claus…Mrs. Claus walked in and here I am,” said Paulette.

Paulette took the job some might say he was born to have, spreading Christmas cheer and listening to special wishes onboard the Polar Express Trolley.

“I’m not going to go out there looking like a fake Santa,” said Paulette. “No matter what I have to spend, no matter what I have to do, I’m going to try my best to make every child think I’m real.”

And most of them do, but sometimes it does take a little convincing. Paulette describes a time riding beside one little boy who didn’t want to believe.

“Finally, he says I can tell you’re the real Santa, I said how can you tell, he says you don’t have one of those fake beards,” said Paulette.

Paulette delights in serving as conductor, maestro, and master of cheer on the Polar Express Trolley.

Kids hug him before and after they get on, snap pictures, and tell him what they want for Christmas.

“I want a chicken in a cage,” said 8-year-old Ellie. “So it can lay eggs for free.”

Paulette believes some Christmas wishes are better left to the parents.

“I never promise them anything, I just say we’ll see what we can do,” said Paulette.

While Paulette is the center of these kids’ worlds each weekend night, it’s their smiles that bring joy to his holiday season.

“It’s not about me, I’m just here to make them happy,” said Paulette. “I have lots of fun and the kids make my Christmas.”

Trolly rides run every weekend in December.