HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Children are excited by the prospect of Santa’s upcoming annual visit, and with schools about to dismiss for winter break, you may be looking for ways to keep them occupied.

In today’s Mommy Matters, we’re looking at five ways you can get your children to help you at Christmas and keep them busy too.

Make your kids your kitchen assistants. Give them age-appropriate tasks. They can wash fruits and vegetables. They can help measure ingredients. They can tear up lettuce for salads and add vegetables that you’ve chopped.

Children can also help decorate cookies and desserts for your guests. You can buy cookie icing that’s already made and let them have fun with it.

You can also let the kids make holiday decorations. They can cut out snowflakes, draw pictures of Santa, or string popcorn to go on the tree.

Another idea is to have children make decorative holiday menus and placemats. If you’re having family over, the kids can make personalized placemats and menus for everyone to help decorate the table.

And let the kids experiment with making mocktails. They can mix ice, fruit and soda to come up with a signature mocktail for your guests. You’ll find plenty of non-alcoholic recipes on the web.