THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Christmas came early for seven Thomasville families after an apartment caught fire.

Firefighters responded on Nov. 29 to the apartments on James Avenue managed by the Thomasville Housing Authority.

They still don’t know what caused the fire. The families lost everything they own.

On Tuesday, DC Connect and Home Solutions for Davidson County brought two trailers full of home goods, clothes and more for these families.

Weeks before Christmas, the lives of the families living in the Thomasville apartment complex changed in an instant.

That’s why Tuesday meant so much. They know they have the community support to help them get back on their feet.

It’s a day mother of four kids Teaina London will never forget and a day the Davidson County community gave her family hope when they needed it to most.

“I’m so overwhelmed, but it’s good,” London said.

London lived at the James Avenue apartments in Thomasville for seven years and lost everything in the November fire.

It’s a traumatic experience London and her four kids are still recovering from.

“The flames got crazy. They start screaming and hollering and telling me they didn’t want to go through the door,” London said.

They might have lost everything inside the home, but they all survived the fire

“Nothing was more valuable than our life. So that’s how I’m just blessed to be right here,” London said.

On Tuesday, DC Connect and Home Solutions for Davidson County made sure this holiday season wouldn’t be a lost one for the London family.

The team made sure the family felt a community’s love bringing them toys, clothes, silverware, beds, pillows and other donations

“I have seen a lot of hope today. I’ve seen smiles. I’ve seen families just be very surprised that the community is actually coming together and helping,” said Volunteer Coordinator Trainer For DC Connect Miriam Matias.

It’s truly a Christmas present London didn’t expect.

“Definitely a way to wake up … I want to cry … tears of joy,” London said.

Six families who were also affected by the fire benefited from these donations.