GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Thousands of people are expected to take over the streets of the Sunset Hills neighborhood, which is an aera that’s covered in thousands of Christmas light balls.

Volunteers worked around the clock Friday night to pass out shirts and bibs to participants of the 12th annual Running of the Balls 5K.

Nick Loflin, who founded the Greensboro race back in 2011, says more than 50,000 people have participated over the years.

He says the idea to hang Christmas light balls above participants came from a friends daughter.

“She said, ‘Hey, dad. I kind of want to make this fun new whimsical Christmas ball light.’ He thought it was a great idea and threw 30 or 40 in his tree that year,” Loflin said.

Now hundreds of beautiful lights are hung up on the trees in Sunset Hills.

Loflin says the race has raised more than $850,000 over the years and all the proceeds go towards a good cause.

Specifically, the second harvest food bank.

“For every dollar we give to the Second Harvest Food Bank, they’re able to provide up to six meals to folks in Western North Carolina who are food insecure,” Loflin said.

It’s a cause and tradition Sunset Hills resident John Kelly can get behind.

“Its absolutely a milestone. We got it on the calendar. My sister is coming here from Florida. Her kids are coming from Wisconsin and Chicago, and our family gets together, and we kind of use it as a holiday celebration because of all the activities going on,” Kelly said.

The race is sold out and starts at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

If you don’t plan to participate, there is a storage shed for Second Harvest Food Bank collections on the corner of Rolling Road and Greenway Drive in Greensboro.