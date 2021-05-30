North Carolina burning ban halts Memorial Day fireworks

Fireworks for the July 4th celebration at the Gateway Arch during Fair St. Louis

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A state agency says a burning ban covering 26 counties in North Carolina means fireworks and other pyrotechnic devices are prohibited for the Memorial Day weekend.

The N.C. Department of Agriculture says in a news release that with nearly half the state in moderate drought status and little rain in the forecast, N.C. Forest Service officials urge North Carolinians statewide to be cautious and to avoid unnecessary risk with fire.

Since the burn ban took effect, the N.C. Forest Service has responded to more than 70 wildfires, although not all of them have happened in the counties under the ban.