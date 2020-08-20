North Carolina A&T to offer rapid COVID-19 testing to students

GREENSBORO, N.C. — School is back in session.

“It’s honestly been very chill, we spent a week here before and so now we know where to go and how to process everything,” said Emani Owokoniran, a North Carolina A&T State University freshman.

Students are adjusting to what has become the new normal.

“For the most part, I’ve seen a lot of people wearing the masks, pretty much everyone I see has a mask on and when we’re outside people kind of pull it down because it does get hot,” said Kamdyn Burns, a North Carolina A&T State University freshman.

North Carolina A&T State Chancellor Dr. Harold Lee Martin addressed this year’s expectations on ensuring student’s safety regarding the coronavirus. He says the university is exhausting all of its options.

“There needs to be a better test, an easier test and a test that provides a quicker return,” Martin said.

Fast and accurate results are what the university is valuing. The school has partnered with Cone Health, Guilford County and other vendors to make that happen.

“We had to work with three organizations and three different types of tests to make provisions to accommodate regular and timely tests,” Martin said.

Mass testing will be offered to students throughout the campus.

“We have pulled them into daily conversations in an intense way to help us set up a hub on our campus where we may then capture the swabs, the cultures throughout the health center professionals and perform the test of those cultures right on our own campus with scientific equipment,” Martin said.

And if that isn’t enough, the university is prepared for the worst.

“We have policies that would allow us to refund student’s tuition, fees, housing, and dining within the normal policies of our university,” Martin said.

Martin says the North Carolina Department of Health Sciences is working with universities on an app to track and trace COVID-19, which he supports. Mass testing will be provided for students in the first week of September.