North Carolina A&T State University to become full member of Big South Conference

GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina A&T State University will become a full member of the Big South Conference.

“We have been looking carefully at our opportunities in athletics for five years and more intensively over the past year,” said Chancellor Harold L. Martin Sr. in a news release. ” We’re pleased to have brought that process to fruition and excited to be ushering in a new alliance with the Big South.”

The university’s board of trustees voted to switch away from the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference to the Big South on Friday morning, shortly before a 10 a.m. news conference announcing the decision.

The decision came at the recommendation of the Athletic Conference Assessment committee which completed a study and approved the recommendation Tuesday.

“As our committee did its due diligence over the past year, the opportunities to positively impact the lives of our student athletes and the financial health of the athletics became increasingly clear and detailed,” said A&T trustee and ACAC Committee Chair Timothy King in a news release. “In the end, we had compelling answers to all our questions, making our choice straightforward.”

North Carolina A&T State will continue competing in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference until the end of the 2020-2021 academic year.

On July 1, 2021, the university will officially join the 11-member Big South Conference.