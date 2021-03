GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina A&T State University plans to hold an in-person graduation ceremony.

“We’re looking forward to in-person ceremonies, at Truist Stadium on A&T’s campus,” the university said on Wednesday.

#NCAT make sure to check your Aggie email for spring commencement updates. We're looking forward to in-person ceremonies, at Truist Stadium on A&T's campus. pic.twitter.com/oHleygIPIN — North Carolina A&T (@ncatsuaggies) March 10, 2021

Graduation will be on May 9.