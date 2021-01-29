North Carolina A&T establishes new full scholarships from $45 million donation

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It has been a record year for donations at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) across the country, including for institutions here in the Piedmont Triad.

North Carolina A&T State University is using a portion of the $45 million gift it received from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott to establish the February One Scholars program.

The College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences, the College of Health and Human Sciences, and the College of Education are each offering full scholarships to five freshmen students entering the university this fall.

“Particularly in education, this is huge because it really allows us to attract some very high performing students who really would like to be teachers and of course we have a significant shortage of teachers nationally as well as in the state of North Carolina,” Dean of the College of Education Dr. Paula Groves Price said.

The February One Scholars program is named in honor of the Greensboro Four.

North Carolina A&T freshman Joseph McNeil, Ezell Blair Jr., David Richmond, and Franklin McCain made a significant contribution to the civil rights movement when they participated in a sit-in demonstration at a Woolworth’s lunch counter in Greensboro on Feb. 1, 1960.

The application deadline for the February One Scholars program is Feb. 5.

For eligibility requirements and important dates, click here.