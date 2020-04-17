North Carolina Zoo asks for help naming new baby rhino

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Unnamed baby rhino (Photo credit Moriah Angott/North Carolina Zoo.)

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- The North Carolina Zoo is looking for a name for the newest addition to the zoo's rhino family.

Using an online poll, the public will get to rank four names chosen by the zoo's rhino keepers.

The options are Rubybelle, Etosha, Jojo and Kendi.

Rubybelle (ru-bee-bell) is the name of a young female rhino rescued after her mother was poached in South Africa.

Etosha (ee-toe-sha) is for Etosha National Park in Namibia where the zoo has an anti-poaching conservation program.

Jojo (joe-joe) is one of the keepers of rhino Sudan, the last male northern white rhino, at Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Kenya. Jojo and Sudan’s story was featured in the documentary movie "Kifaru" which showed at RiverRun International Film Festival in 2019.

Kendi (ken-dee) is a name of African origin which means loved one in Swahili.

Voting opens at 12 p.m. on Friday, April 17, and closes at 4 p.m. on April 24.

To vote, go to the North Carolina Zoo's online poll.

The baby was born on Feb. 24 to mom Linda and dad Stormy.

She weighed about 80 to 90 pounds at birth.

The zoo says the baby and her mom are doing well.

A surprise guest is set to announce the winning name on May 4.