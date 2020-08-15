North Carolina 5-year-old who was fatally shot is remembered for big smile

WILSON, N.C. (AP) — Family and friends recalled the North Carolina 5-year-old fatally shot while playing in his front yard as having a big smile and a big heart.

News outlets report a funeral service was held Thursday night for Cannon Hinnant, who was shot as he rode his bicycle outside of his home last Sunday.

Merrill Race said his grandson was the type of kid who was always polite and kind of laid back, but a beautiful little kid.

A neighbor, 25-year-old Darius Nathaniel Sessoms, is charged with first-degree murder in Cannon’s death.

An online fundraising effort in memory of Cannon has raised more than $470,000 in less than a week.

“This family has faced unimaginable pain because of this senseless act of violence,” Hinnant wrote on the fundraising page.

The fundraiser had a goal of $5,000 to pay for funeral services, but had raised more than $470,000 by Friday evening.

Hinnant said Cannon was just “doing what he would do any other day” when the shooting happened.

Family members said the little boy loved his bike and his two sisters.

“Just a kid trying to have fun in his own yard and something like this happens. It’s despicable,” Merrill Race, Cannon’s great grandfather.

“He just loved everything. Everybody,” Lee Parker, Cannon’s stepfather said. “I could sit here for days, I just … there are no words or no amount of money that’s going to bring him back.”