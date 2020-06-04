North Carolina 2019 farm bill finally OK’d, omits controversies

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina legislators have finally completed the General Assembly’s annual agriculture policy bill, albeit the one that was first debated in 2019.

The Senate gave final approval on Thursday to a compromise measure that also got House support on Wednesday.

It now goes to Gov. Roy Cooper’s desk.

An agreement between House and Senate negotiators last summer got waylaid over controversies on hemp production and farmers who want to offer shooting sports on their land.

Language addressing both topics were omitted from the final bill.

A Senate negotiator says hemp production will continue to follow rules under a production pilot project.