Norfolk Southern furloughs around 85 workers

The Norfolk Southern transportation company released a statement Friday afternoon, saying the company has furloughed around 85 workers.
The full statement is provided below:
Due to unforeseeable business circumstances, including volume declines due to the global pandemic and the abrupt economic downturn, Norfolk Southern is reducing operations at our Linwood Terminal by idling the hump yard. Linwood Terminal will continue to provide switching service to local customers. This move will result in the abolishment of approximately 85 positions over the month of May. Some employees have seniority rights to exercise to positions at other locations. Furloughed employees may have the opportunity to apply for positions, as available, elsewhere on the NS system.