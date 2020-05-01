Norfolk Southern furloughs around 85 workers

GRETNA, Louisiana — Dozens of states let restaurants, stores or other businesses reopen Friday in the biggest one-day push yet to get their economies up and running again, acting at their own speed and with their own restrictions and quirks to make sure the coronavirus doesn't come storming back.

People in Louisiana could eat at restaurants again, though they had to sit outside at tables 10 feet apart with no waiter service. Maine residents could attend church services as long as they stayed in their cars. And a Nebraska mall reopened with plexiglass barriers and hand-sanitizing stations but few shoppers.