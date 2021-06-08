Norfolk daycare owner charged in toddler’s death being investigated for another child’s injuries

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Back in September 2020, 2-year-old Kaylee Thomas was found unresponsive at 37-year-old Jessica Cherry’s home and place of business off Jenifer Street in Norfolk.

According to evidence submitted in a bond hearing last year, detectives saw video that they said showed reflections of Cherry abusing other children at her daycare a week before Kaylee died.

Cherry had been charged with second-degree murder in connection with Kaylee’s death. She is also facing charges of child abuse and other felonies in connection with incidents involving other children.

Norfolk police are also investigating the death of a little boy that happened in Cherry’s care in January 2020, however, Cherry has not been charged in connection with that investigation.

Now, 10 On Your Side has learned that police are investigating an additional incident that may have happened at the unlicensed daycare Cherry ran at her home.

An affidavit for a search warrant found in Virginia Beach Circuit Court dates a suspicious incident back on June 6, 2018. The affidavit says Norfolk fire-rescue responded to a home off Little Bay Avenue in Norfolk for a child suffering a head injury.

Documents say the victim, a then-1-year-old little girl, was transported to Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters for her injuries.

According to the affidavit, in August 2020, the mother told detectives her daughter was in the care of Jessica Cherry at an in-home daycare when the injuries happened.

Paperwork says the mom told police Cherry gave several different explanations about how the injury happened, and they never made sense to her.

The affidavit says she also told detectives her daughter had been receiving care at Southeastern Therapy for Kids in connection with her injuries.

The affidavit confirms Cherry is now under investigation for two other similar-aged children dying in her care at her daycare.

It also says the search warrant is for the little girl’s medical records to determine if any injuries are consistent with abuse or inconsistent with the explanation of injuries.

After a hearing last month, Cherry was returned to the Norfolk City Jail, where she is being held without bond. If she is indicted by a grand jury this month, the case will be set for trial.