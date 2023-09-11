GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A local nonprofit is warning the community about a scam targeting potential vendors for this year’s Pride festival.

Alternative Resources of the Triad, the nonprofit that hosts Greensboro’s annual pride festival, is sounding the alarm after someone posted on Facebook encouraging people to message them for vendor space.

All vendor spaces are sold out for the 2023 festival and ART says that this is a scam.

They offered the following guidance so no vendor sees something fraudulent on social media and gets tricked into giving scammers money.

Keep an eye out for the following to avoid any similar scams:

Greensboro Pride/ART will NEVER ask you to DM a personal social media account for any Pride business purposes such as getting a booth space.

All official communications will come from an @greensboropride.org email address.

Greensboro Pride/ART will never ask you for any monetary/payment information through social media or through email.

During festival booth sales, there is a form on their official website, greensboropride.org, which vendors can fill out to reserve their space.

Since Greensboro Pride is sold out of spaces for 2023 and has moved to a waitlist, please email info@greensboropride.org with any waitlist requests.

The 16th annual Greensboro Pride Festival will take place on Sunday, October 1 from 11:00 a.m. -6:00 p.m. along South Elm Street in downtown Greensboro.