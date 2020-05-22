Non-verbal 9-year-old with autism found dead after abduction from Florida Home Depot, police say

MIAMI, Fla. — A boy with autism was found dead after he was allegedly abducted in Miami, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Police say 9-year-old Alejandro Ripley was last seen in the area of Southwest 158th Avenue and Kendall Drive on Thursday.

WMBF reports the non-verbal boy was taken from a Home Depot.

Ripley was reportedly abducted by two unknown men in a light blue four-door sedan, according to police.

“The Florida Amber Alert for Alejandro Ripley has been canceled,” FDLE said in a tweet Friday. “We are very sad to report that the child was found deceased.”

If you would like further information, please call the Miami-Dade Police Department at 305-476-5423. — FDLE (@fdlepio) May 22, 2020