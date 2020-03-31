Non-residential UNCG student tests positive for coronavirus, school officials say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO ,N.C. -- UNCG officials released a statement Tuesday, saying a non-residential student of the university has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The full statement is provided below:

"On March 31, UNC Greensboro (UNCG) received notice of a positive test for COVID-19 (2019 novel coronavirus) in a non-residential student. In compliance with requirements of the Clery Act, the University provides this emergency notification to our campus community.

The individual was tested, received appropriate medical care, and, after consultation with health authorities, was discharged directly to self-isolate at their off-campus residence. The individual was last on campus on March 19. In accordance with privacy laws and University policy, we will not release any additional identifying information about this person.

We are taking all reasonable precautions on our campus and in our community to best promote the health and safety of our campus community. We are working closely with Guilford County Public Health officials to ensure notifications are made quickly to those who may have come in contact with the student so they can be directed as to their next steps.

It is important that students, faculty, and staff, whether on campus or off, continue to monitor their own health and take appropriate social distancing measures. This is vital to slowing the spread of the virus and protecting the most vulnerable in our community.

Additional safety measures include:

Stay home when you are sick.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

If you are not feeling well, immediately contact your healthcare provider or UNCG Student Health.

There is now community spread of COVID-19 and the numbers of individuals impacted by the virus will continue to grow. Please monitor the NC Department of Health and Human Services for regular updates. Also please frequently check our dedicated coronavirus webpage, follow @UNCG social media channels and download the UNCG Mobile app for your phone (see iTunes App store or the Google Play app store)."

