NOAA releases Winter 2021/22 Outlook: What are the chances for snow and rain in North Carolina?

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP/WFXR) — Winter is approaching, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Climate Prediction Center has released its winter weather outlook for the 2021-2022 season.

(Image: Courtesy National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration)

According to NOAA’s outlook, the southern tier of the U.S. and the East Coast will likely notice warmer-than-average temperatures this winter. Below-average temperatures are favored for the Pacific Northwest.

This outlook spells out warmer-than-average temperatures for much of North Carolina this winter.

(Image: Courtesy National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration)

The U.S. Precipitation Outlook map shows wetter-than-average conditions are most likely in parts of the Pacific Northwest, Great Lakes, and Ohio Valley. Drier-than-average conditions are favored in the Southwest and the Southeast.

Northern and western North Carolina have equal chances for below-, near- or above-average precipitation during the winter months. Much of North Carolina’s southeast has below-average chances for precipitation.

“Consistent with typical La Nina conditions during winter months, we anticipate below-normal temperatures along portions of the northern tier of the U.S. while much of the South experiences above-normal temperatures,” said Jon Gottschalck, chief, Operational Prediction Branch, NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center. “The Southwest will certainly remain a region of concern as we anticipate below-normal precipitation where drought conditions continue in most areas.”

The seasonal outlook looks at temperature and precipitation trends between December 2021 through February 2022.

The emerging La Niña weather pattern plays a part in this year’s winter outlook. A La Niña phase is characterized by cool sea surface temperatures in the Pacific Ocean that impact weather patterns in North America. This will likely be the second year in a row that the U.S. will experience a La Niña winter.

It’s important to keep in mind that these winter outlooks are long-range forecasts which rely on large-scale weather patterns and oscillations. Day-to-day forecasts tend to offer more accuracy. The FOX8 Max Weather Team will continue to bring you the latest weather updates as we enter the winter season.

