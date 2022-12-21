RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department’s newest member began her shift on Wednesday.

Luna, a Percheron/Quarter horse mix, began her first shift with the police department on Wednesday after receiving new “shoes” for Christmas.

Raleigh police said Luna was purchased for the Mounted Patrol Unit through a donation by J. Blount Williams, CEO of Alfred Williams & Company. Williams provided this contribution through the Raleigh Police Department Foundation.

Luna will help patrol the city’s parks and greenways in the next few months.