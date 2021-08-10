No injuries reported, no suspects found after Tennessee school evacuated over active shooter call

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials will provide an update on Volunteer High School after police responded to the school Tuesday morning.
The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office stated in a post that deputies responded to the school just before 8 a.m. after receiving a call about an active shooter.
No injuries have been reported, and a suspect has not been located.
A sheriff’s statement says deputies responded immediately and began searching, and the investigation continues.
The school evacuated all the students to a nearby armory after the call, and other schools locked down temporarily as a precaution.