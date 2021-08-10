No injuries reported, no suspects found after Tennessee school evacuated over active shooter call

News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials will provide an update on Volunteer High School after police responded to the school Tuesday morning.

The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office stated in a post that deputies responded to the school just before 8 a.m. after receiving a call about an active shooter.

No injuries have been reported, and a suspect has not been located.

A sheriff’s statement says deputies responded immediately and began searching, and the investigation continues.

The school evacuated all the students to a nearby armory after the call, and other schools locked down temporarily as a precaution.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter