No dice: Judge rejects challenge against NC casino plans

FILE – In this Friday, April 26, 2019 file photo, a sign welcomes people to the Catawba Indian Nation’s reservation near Rock Hill, S.C. The South Carolina-based tribe has received federal and state approvals to build and run a casino near Kings Mountain, North Carolina. A federal judge on Friday rejected a legal challenge from Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, which currently runs two casinos in the state. The land for the proposed casino is 35 miles (56 kilometers) northwest of the Catawba reservation in upstate South Carolina. (AP Photo /Jeffrey Collins, File)

KING’S MOUNTAIN, N.C. — A federal judge says the tribe that runs both of North Carolina’s casinos is out of luck in its legal challenge against a competitor vying to build a third gambling facility in the state.

U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg rejected a legal challenge Friday by the North Carolina-based Eastern Band of the Cherokee Indians over a planned casino near the state’s southern line.

The new casino is being built by the Catawba Indian Nation of South Carolina and will offer Las Vegas-style gaming at a planned resort in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

Friday’s decision is the latest in a years-long casino turf war between the two tribes.