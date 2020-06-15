No decision yet on 2020 NC State Fair, ag commissioner says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina’s agricultural commissioner said no decision has been made concerning canceling the 2020 State Fair.

Commissioner Steve Troxler said Monday there are discussions daily about the status of the fair as the COVID-19 pandemic continues across the U.S.

“We’re going to extend it out as long as we possibly can because we all want to have a State Fair,” Troxler said.

The commissioner said organizers have to be realistic about not only the health risks involved but also the financial risks.

“The decision needs to be good for the fair goers and those who put the fair on,” Troxler said.

About 150 events have been canceled at the State Fairgrounds, resulting in $2 million in lost revenue, Troxler said.

Troxler confirmed that if the fair goes on — it will not be a scaled back version.

“We can’t put on a half State Fair. We couldn’t do it financially,” he said.

Also, the idea of social distancing at the fair isn’t realistic, he said.

States across the Midwest have already canceled their state fairs.

Minnesota, Illinois, Iowa, Indiana and Wisconsin all cited the pandemic for their cancellations.

West Virginia leaders voted last week to keep their fair on – but ask fairgoers to follow CDC guidelines.

The 2020 North Carolina State Fair is scheduled for Oct. 15-25.