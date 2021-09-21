No charges filed after twins found dead in car outside of South Carolina daycare

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — No charges will be filed after twins were found dead Sept. 1 in a car outside of a South Carolina daycare, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office made the announcement Tuesday during a press conference. Sheriff Leon Lott said it was a tragic accident.

The father was under “intense pressure” at work and thought he had dropped his kids off at daycare before he went to work, according to Lott. He said the father worked at a manufacturing plant but didn’t elaborate any further as to not identify the man any further.

The father went to pick the kids up from the daycare after work and realized he never dropped the kids off. That’s when they were discovered in the back of the car.

Lott said watching the father’s emotion during the interview was one of the hardest things he’s had to watch. He also added that the father’s emotion in the interview was not something that could be faked.

“Everybody that was involved in this case has been touched by it,” Lott said.

WLTX reported the infants were found in a car at about 5:30 p.m. outside of Sunshine House Early Learning Academy and both were pronounced dead on scene. The infants were identified as Bryson and Brayden McDaniel. They were 20 months old.

Lott asked people to pray for the family.

“Their life will never be the same,” he said. “Nothing’s going to replace these two boys. Nothing’s going to take away the pain that this family’s going to feel, particularly the father.”

Lott said they looked at everything pertaining to the case but didn’t disclose any other details about the investigation.

The cause of death was hyperthermia and was ruled accidental, according to the Richland County Coroner.