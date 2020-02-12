No charges filed after truck slides down ditch, kills Winston-Salem man, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A driver won't be charged after his truck slid down a ditch and killed a Winston-Salem man, according to police.

Winston-Salem police officers responded to 1408 Pleasant Fork Church Road on a report of a person pinned under a truck around 4:09 p.m. on Jan. 27.

A 2000 Ford truck slid down a ditch and pinned a man underneath the truck bed, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Daniel Ray Boles, 54, of Winston-Salem, died on the scene, and the driver of the truck was not injured.

The truck was backing up to a ditch that was being worked on, and Boles was behind the truck guiding it when it began to slide down the ditch.

Police say Wednesday that the driver will not be charged and the death was ruled an accident after "extensive investigative follow-up and consultation with the District Attorney's Office."

The truck was stopped and in the process of dumping out a load of dirt to fill the ditch when erosion, caused by rains and washout, made the truck's rear tires slide.

According to police, the accident is not considered a motor vehicle fatality because the incident happened on private property outside of a public roadway.

Police say the case is closed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.