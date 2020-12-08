No charges filed after tractor-trailer stalls on tracks, struck by train in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.C. — Highway Patrol says that no one will face charges after a collision involving a train and a tractor-trailer on a railway in Jamestown.

At about 5:42 a.m. Monday, troopers responded to a crash on Dillon Road, near Main Street, in Guilford County.

Troopers say a truck driver from Louisiana was heading south in a 2014 Freightliner tractor-trailer, registered to Paschall Trucking Lines. The truck was loaded with plastic products.

The tractor-trailer became disabled as it was over a set of train tracks.

Troopers tell FOX that the driver noticed a Norfolk Southern train coming and got out of the cab in time.

No one was injured, and no charges will be filed, according to Highway Patrol. There is damage to the front of tractor-trailer.

The scene was cleared by 9:38 a.m.

The mixed-freight train was en route from Birmingham, Alabama, to Greensboro when the incident happened.

Norfolk Southern released the following statement to FOX8:

“At Norfolk Southern, the safety of our employees and the communities we serve is our number one priority. Norfolk Southern advises motorists and pedestrians to stay alert around railroad tracks, and to be mindful of all warning signs and signals at railroad crossings.”