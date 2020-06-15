No arrests made after weekend demonstration stops traffic in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police said Monday no arrests were made after demonstrators stopped traffic on Battleground Avenue Saturday afternoon.

The protest marked the third weekend of demonstrations in the city following the murder of George Floyd.

“The number one priority for the police department is safety,” said Deputy Chief John Thompson.

According to a North Carolina statute, standing or sitting on a street or highway could result in a misdemeanor. Thompson told FOX8 officers are able to make that decision on a case by case basis.

GPD officers stood near demonstrators Saturday. One driver said he was delayed about 10 minutes but noted that the protest remained peaceful.

Chief Thompson said there are safer ways to protest and said officers are willing to assist to keep demonstrations safe. He asked drivers to remain cautious if they see people in the road.

“Just ask for a little bit of patience just to understand the circumstances that the community and the nation are going through, and people want to be heard,” he said.

He added that in case of emergencies, officers are able to communicate directly with first responders.

“That would allow them to take the best routes possible, and we do have the opportunity if something occurred there, we would be able to take actions needed, whether it would be moving the crowd,” he said.

Road closures Saturday lead to a decline in business for some along Battleground Avenue.

“I totally respect people’s right to protest,” said Virginia Hinson, who works for Apple Educational Supplies.

Hinson said that weekend sales were unusually low at a time when small businesses are already struggling.

“Saturday’s sales barely covered my salary for the day much less lights, electricity, rent, so it was a loss,” she said.