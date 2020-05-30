Nike is saying ‘Don’t Do It’ in message about racism in America

Nike is famously known as the brand asking you to “Just Do It,” but with a recent message focusing on racism in America, they are now telling people “Don’t Do It.”

The company posted the text-only video Friday evening to their social media accounts.

The message reads:

“For once, Don’t Do It. Don’t pretend there’s not a problem in America. Don’t turn your back on racism. Don’t accept innocent lives being taken from us. Don’t make any more excuses. Don’t think this doesn’t affect you. Don’t sit back and be silent. Don’t think you can’t be part of the change. Let’s all be part of the change.”

The message follows the death of George Floyd, 46, who died in police custody in Minnesota. Floyd was held down by a Minneapolis police officer’s knee during the arrest. A video shows Floyd pleading that he can’t breathe. His eyes shut, and the pleas stop. He was pronounced dead shortly after.

Former officer Derek Chauvin was arrested Friday in connection to Floyd’s death and charged with murder.

Nike has previously made ads that deal with social issues in America.

In 2018, Nike released an ad with Colin Kaepernick to mark the “Just Do It” slogan’s 30th anniversary. In the ad, the former 49ers quarterback who is known for kneeling in protest during the National Anthem, asks viewers to “believe in something even if it means sacrificing everything.”