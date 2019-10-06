Skip to content
myfox8.com
Greensboro
54°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Who Killed Grandma Nancy?
FOX8 Digital Exclusives
Pass or Fail
Buckley Report
Newsmakers
Entertainment
Zoo Filez
Project Pet
Hispanic Heritage Month
Newsfeed Now
Washington DC Bureau
Traffic
House Call
Money Matters
Made in NC
Mommy Matters
Successful Aging
Horoscopes
Your Local Election HQ
NC Senate Debate pre-show
Voter Guide
Meet the judicial candidates for NC Supreme Court and NC Court of Appeals
Guilford County early voting schedule
Sports
Carolina Panthers
The Big Game
ACC Football
NFL Draft
Big Tournament
Chase For The Championship
Japan 2020
Masters Report
Big Race Daytona
Friday Night Football
Weather
Daily Forecast
FOX8 Interactive Radar
Van’s Weather School
Watches and Warnings
Closings and Delays
Van’s Weather Kids
FOX8 Hurricane Tracker
Watch
On Air
Live Events
Video Center
Podcasts
Who Killed Grandma Nancy?
57 Shots in 90 Seconds
Murder in Pilot Mountain
Deadly Secrets: Lawson Family Murder
The Day Helen Disappeared
Seduced by Satan
What Happened to Baby Doe
Caitlin Can’t Remember
Who Killed Jennifer Short?
Dirty Air
Community
In Black and White
Destination Vacation
Small Business Spotlight
Highlighting Heroes
Senior Sendoff
FOX8 Finding Hope
Home How To
FOX8 Home Concerts
What’s Right with Our Schools
Lottery
FOX8 Foodie
Community Foundation
Forever Family
Remarkable Women of the Piedmont Triad
Good for Her!
Roy’s Folks
Educator of the Week
Pet of the Week
Recipes
Community Calendar
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
About
How to rescan your TV
FOX8 News Team
Contact Us
Work for Us
Advertise with Us
Internships At FOX8
Contests
Contact: FOX Network
Contact: Closed Captioning Concerns
FOX8 Email Alerts Sign-Up
Antenna TV Schedule
TV Schedule
EEO Reports
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Nexstar Media Wire
‘Batman’ director Matt Reeves shares first look at Batsuit worn by Robert Pattinson
Man who raped, gave STD to 9-year-old sentenced to 11 years in prison
Guardian for elderly arrested on abuse, neglect charges following death of 74-year-old man
Artist creates Kobe memorial out of paper balls at basketball court
Sources say missing Harley Dilly has been recovered
Video
More Nexstar Media Wire Headlines
‘Chase for the Championship’ to highlight everything college basketball
Scariest haunted house in U.S. requires 40-page waiver, doctor’s note, safe word
Big Game Bound Week 7: Life without Luck, QB debate in Carolina
Teacher writes own obit before dying at 32: ‘Stop letting insignificant situations stress you out’
Manhunt for level 3 sex offender who cut off his GPS tracker in Washington
Neighbors say art sculpture is attracting kids to sex offender’s yard
NYPD sergeant revives man twice after heart attack, then arrests him for allegedly robbing store
Video
Boy who loved watching dogs during chemo visits given ‘dream corgi dog’
Woman apparently shot by dog while waiting at train crossing
Mother pleads not guilty in death of toddler left in car for hours with heater on
Video
Must-See Stories
Who won the Trump-Biden debate? 6 moments that defined the night
Video
UNCG students registering to vote, motivating others to be politically active
Video
Lexington city leaders say tension is escalating over monument, are trying to relocate it as soon as possible
Video
Local woman honored for serving Burlington for 30 years
Video
Justice Ginsburg buried at Arlington in private ceremony
Video
500,000 sharks might have to die to fight COVID-19, advocacy group says
More Must-See Stories