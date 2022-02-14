New Greensboro city manager: Unconventional yet well-informed and determined

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — On Feb. 1, 2022, Taiwo Jaiyeoba became the new city manager of Greensboro. Prior to this position, he was Charlotte’s assistant city manager and director of planning, design and development.

The FOX8 web team featured an extended “print” interview with him in late December which you can read here.

What you can watch on this page is the edited version of our first extended on-camera interview with him. In this piece, you’ll learn, among other things, more about his family, his views on the city’s public safety challenges, his ideas on reducing inequity in the city as well as Greensboro’s housing crisis.

You’ll also hear how he plans to have a hand in marketing the city.

That’s unlike any other city manager I’ve interviewed over the years. City managers tend to leave marketing up to the politicians and economic development people.

I also highly recommend you watch the web extra in the video window below.

In this segment, you can hear him talk about what it was like growing up in the nation of Nigeria in Africa, his ideas for improving public transportation in Greensboro, his thoughts on the downtown area and what it needs and the type of city he wants Greensboro to be under his watch.