GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Marcus Thomas is a “giving” authority. And he’s spreading his expertise across Greensboro.

“Greensboro’s a giving city,” he told me recently. “We’ve seen Greensboro really come together and collaborate in great ways to make sure our city is taken care of.”

He’s the senior program officer for grants and community impact at the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro. And among his priorities in this position: safe, affordable housing.

More on that in a few paragraphs.

To appreciate where Thomas is going with this, you need to understand where he’s been.

He spent part of his growing up in Spartanburg County, South Carolina, where his aunt, Mary Thomas, is the chief operating officer of the County Foundation and the head of the Center for Philanthropy. She was a major influence.

“And she’s been in philanthropy for 30-plus years,” he said. “Just being exposed to this great work and the tangible benefits of the work that she’s completed over the years.”

But it was a promotion when he worked in the banking industry that brought him to Greensboro in 2015.

He got involved with and soon became a staff member at the Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Soon, he started leading more than 2,000 volunteers who took part in the church’s well-known “Serve the City” campaign which has, over the years, held countless food, gasoline, clothing and other giveaways.

He met his wife and started a family while at Mt. Zion. Today, he’s still a member of the church and involved with church activities. But he’s using what he’s learned about giving over the years to influence others—especially when it comes to what he sees is Greensboro’s biggest challenge.

“Everyone should have access to quality, affordable housing,” he told me. “That should be a basic right for every individual in the United States.”

He’s quick to point out that the city is short about 20,000 housing units and is losing about 800 units each year.

“We’re losing the affordable housing stock because of bad conditions, substandard housing that individuals cannot live in, or you get out-of-town investors come in and buy properties, renovate them and raise the rent so they’re no longer affordable,” he said.

If the city doesn’t address this problem, he believes the city’s homeless population (already a serious challenge) will continue to grow.

So Thomas—in his position with the Community Foundation—is among those working to raise $32 million for the Greensboro Housing Fund.

The goal is to provide below-market interest rate loans to developers to build new units, preserve existing ones and pass along the savings.

The new units will be similar to the Redhill Pointe Apartments which recently opened off Vandalia Road. The city helped coordinate efforts to build this complex where the rent’s based on the tenant’s income and ranges from $233 to $785 a month.

The Community Foundation hopes the money in this fund will result in preserving/renovating 900 to 1,100 units and building as many as 200 to 800 new units with much of the work focused on the city’s east and south sides.

To qualify, tenants will need to make from $9,000 to $27,000 a year.

“The money (donations to the fund) is coming from the Community Foundation, the city (which has given $5 million) and private philanthropists,” Thomas told me.

Thomas himself is going out and asking individuals, corporations and organizations to give to this fund. He says they’re giving despite the economic conditions.

“When you share the feasibility study with them and they’re able to see the numbers and see what’s happening in our community, it’s like, ‘OK, we really have to do something,’” he said. “And I’m just grateful that they’ve stepped up to the plate to partner with us and partner with the city to really make some changes.”

At this writing, the fund sits at $27 million. Thomas is confident the $32 million goal can be met by the end of 2022.

“I believe we were all born with a gift, and we should utilize that gift to help others,” he said. “And I’m utilizing my gifts to make a positive impact on this community through building relationships, collaborating with private and public institutions and really trying my best to serve the city of Greensboro.”

Words of inspiration from a “giving” authority.

To read more about the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro’s housing initiatives and how to donate to the efforts, visit the CFGG website.