Bar operator talks about COVID-19 uncertainty

You have to feel for Zack Medford.

He and his two business partners worked years to build Isaac Hunter’s Hospitality in Raleigh. It’s a company that operates five bars and/or taverns: four in Raleigh, one in Wilmington.

The last time any of those establishments served a drink was St. Patrick’s Day, March 17. It was the day North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper closed all non-essential businesses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While other businesses have reopened during the past five months, Medford’s have remained closed, his more than 80 employees no longer working for him.

“We’ve encouraged all of them to go ahead and start looking for other jobs,” Medford told me during a recent virtual interview. “We just don’t know when we’re going to be able to get open.”

Neither do the owners of the more than 1,000 bars and taverns across the state Medford represents.

Medford founded and is president of the North Carolina Bar and Tavern Association.

“Every day I get phone calls from bar and tavern owners who are completely out of money. They’re not paying rent anymore,” he said. “I’ve heard from more than 12 bar owners who just say they’re not going to be able to reopen ever again. That number keeps growing.”

And the recent extension of North Carolina’s Phase 2 Reopening Plan for five more weeks doesn’t help.

“That means no revenue coming and no hope,” he told me. “At the same time, we are watching our competitors that are open right next door to us. We’re watching our customers walk by our closed bar and into the bar next door.”

He says the “bar next door” is among the bars that are in hotels or places that serve food like restaurants, which have been allowed to reopen.

He also says it’s not feasible for all the bars and taverns his association represents to start serving food.

“Some counties are saying you cannot change the permit whatsoever. Some counties are allowing bars to serve food and change their business models. What we need from the governor is a fair set of rules that allow a bar to change its business model and act like the restaurants that are currently open or hotel bars or you name it,” he said.

He also believes bars and taverns can enforce mask requirements along with social distancing. Many are also capable of running with reduced capacity.

“My five bars in North Carolina are larger than most of the restaurants in downtown Raleigh,” he told me.

He also said the federal Payroll Protection Loans were nice and he’d welcome more in a new economic stimulus package, but it will still take years for his businesses and others to recover because of the heavy debt load accumulated in recent months.

At this point, he’d just like to see a financial lifeline from the state.

“We need some kind of grants and rent reduction program put in place by the North Carolina Government. There needs to be some money coming our way to help us work with our landlords to keep our businesses in place so that when all this clears us, we can finally go back to normal.”

For more information on the North Carolina Bar and Tavern Association, click here.