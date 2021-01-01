Newby takes oath as 30th NC Supreme Court chief justice

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Paul Newby is now on the job as head of North Carolina’s judicial branch.

Newby took the oath for chief justice of the state Supreme Court early Friday at a small ceremony at his home.

Newby has been on the court since 2005 and most recently was senior associate justice.

Newby was elevated to the top position after defeating Chief Justice Cheri Beasley by just 400 votes in the November election.

Newby will participate in a public swearing-in ceremony next week.

Two other new associate justices are joining the court following their election victories — Tamara Barringer and Phil Berger Jr.