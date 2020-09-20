Newborn piglet melts hearts in viral photo shoot

(credit: Cashlie White Photography)

NEWCASTLE, Okla. — Photos of a newborn piglet named Dynamite went viral and are melting hearts across the US.

Photographer Cashlie White, who is based in Oklahoma, took the pictures of Dynamite and shared them on her Facebook page.

“She is the runt of her litter and is a show pig from Hamilton Farms in Washington, OK,” White wrote on Facebook.

White normally takes pictures of families. To get the perfect pictures of Dynamite, she said she used all the newborn swaddling tricks the same way she would when taking pictures of a human baby.

“And she went to sleep in my arms! We kept her warm and the room quiet and she was OUT and in Hog Heaven! After the shoot she woke up and was on the run back to momma!”

White’s adorable photos of Dynamite posted to her Facebook page have been shared thousands of times.

You can learn more about Cashlie Joy Photography here.