Newborn kitten with two faces can eat with one mouth while meowing with the other

PORTLAND, Ore. — A family in Portland, Oregon, is caring for a newborn kitten with two faces, KOIN reports.

They woke up Wednesday to the new litter, and they found one baby with four eyes, two noses and two mouths.

They named it Biscuit and Gravy and say it has a rare talent: it can meow with one mouth and eat with the other.

BJ King says one of his kids prompted him to post online about the kitten.

“I told her I’d post it on our local community page. I said we’ll probably get a little bit of reaction out of this. It took off really fast,” King said.

Kyla, his wife, is trying to keep the kitten alive.

But she says she knows it’s unlikely to survive.

The family is just trying to enjoy the unique pet as long as possible.