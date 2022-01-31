New York Times buys popular online game Wordle from creator; can you guess today’s solution?

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — If you are among the millions who have become addicted to Wordle — and to sharing your results with the masses — take your six tries to guess this 5-letter word: owner.

The New York Times Company has purchased Wordle from its creator, Josh Wardle, for a price “in the low seven figures,”

Wardle, a software engineer from Britain who lives in Brooklyn, had created the game as a gift to his word-game-enthusiastic partner.

The New York Times Company announced the acquisition on Monday. The important part is a 4-letter word: free.

The Times, which has about 10 million paid subscribers to its popular crossword puzzle and other games, said its agreement with Wardle requires Worldle to “initially” remain free “to new and existing players.”

The release said that Wordle debuted in October and on Nov. 1 had 90 users. That number hit 300,000 by mid-January and now is estimated to be in the millions.

Wordle, a simple word game, is taking the Internet by storm. (Nexstar)

“The purchase, announced by The Times on Monday, reflects the growing importance of games, like crosswords and Spelling Bee, in the company’s quest to grow digital subscriptions to 10 million by 2025,” the release said..

Players have an embedded way to share their results on social media or directly with their contacts, and the game has been mimicked by other creators and by advertisers. It has, the Time said, driven millions of Tweets.

“The Times remains focused on becoming the essential subscription for every English-speaking person seeking to understand and engage with the world,” a company statement said. “New York Times Games are a key part of that strategy.”

The Times’s games — along with the crossword and Spelling Bee, they include Letter Boxed, Tiles and Vertex — were played more than 500 million times last year, the company said.

“New York Times Games play a big part in its origins,” Wardle said in the company’s statement, “and so this step feels very natural to me.”