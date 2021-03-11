New vaccine strategy helping historically-marginalized communities

A group known for getting African Americans to the polls is now using its election strategy to get those same people a vaccine.

The election cycle may have passed, but Black Voters Matter says its work isn’t over.

It’s using phone banks, neighborhood canvassing, literature drops, and text messages as part of its strategy to reach communities of color.

“The buck is stopping somewhere, and we want to be the trusted resource that people say, ‘Hey look, OK, this came from Black Voters Matter, so it must mean it’s absolutely true,” North Carolina Senior State Coordinator for Black Voters Matter Danielle Brown said.

People may receive a text message specifically referring to the mass vaccination site at Four Seasons Town Centre in Greensboro.

From there, people are given the option as to whether they want more information.

“We’re not telling anybody to go out here and go take the vaccine, or anything of that nature. We’re not persuading you, anything. We’re giving you the education that you need so you can make the decision for yourself,” Brown said.

Brown says the same non-partisan approach it takes toward sharing voting information is the same way the team is approaching connecting people to vaccine resources.

Should people request more information, a follow-up text message will include a link to a state website and a phone number for Kepro Scheduling Support listed as (704) 859-4059.

North Carolina’s Emergency Management team confirmed Kepro is one of its COVID support centers.

The push appears to be working.

A state emergency management spokesperson told FOX8 that as of Thursday afternoon, 23 percent of the people who drove through the mass vaccine site at Four Seasons Town Centre were from historically marginalized communities.

Numbers were similar for the indoor portion.

That data shows a significantly higher number compared to what Guilford County has seen.

When receiving COVID-19 related text messages, people are encouraged to research the information to ensure it’s not a scam.