New surveillance photo surfaces four years after man killed in Burlington

Burlington police are asking for help identifying this SUV after a 2015 homicide.

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- More than four years after a man was killed, Burlington police believe they're closer to an answer.

At about 2:31 a.m. Nov. 12, 2015, Burlington police responded to a shooting at the intersection of Broad Street and Avon Avenue.

Derrick "DD" Hatfield was found dead in a vehicle from an apparent gunshot wound.

Early in the investigation, detectives saw a light-colored SUV leaving the area on video surveillance.

Detectives have continued to investigate, and Burlington police say they believe they have identified the suspect vehicle and have multiple people of interest.

This development came after interviews, tips and help from the community.

Police are not yet releasing the new information they have uncovered but ask anyone in the community who recognizes this vehicle to contact Burlington police at (336) 229-3500.

To leave an anonymous tip, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100.