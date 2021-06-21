New study ranks North Carolina as 25th most patriotic state in America

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A new survey measuring the patriotism of each of the 50 states ranked North Carolina right in the middle at 25th.

The WalletHub study weighted civic engagement for 75 points and military engagement for 25 points. North Carolina — home to military bases like Fort Bragg, Camp Lejeune, and Seymour Johnson Air Force Base — came in sixth in the country for military engagement.

Military engagement was gauged by average military enlistees, veteran population, active-duty military population, and the share of adults enlisted in military reserves.

North Carolina ranked 33rd in the country in civic engagement. That considered the share of adults who voted in the most recent primary and presidential elections, volunteerism, AmeriCorps and Peace Corps volunteers per capita, and jury participation.

Montana ranked as the most patriotic state in America. Alaska, Maryland, Vermont, and New Hampshire rounded out the top five.

New York earned the title of least patriotic. California, Michigan, Connecticut, and Florida were in the bottom five, as well.

According to the survey, states that went Republican in the 2020 presidential election were slightly more patriotic than those that went Democratic.