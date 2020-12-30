New state hires will miss out on retiree health coverage

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina state employees and public school teachers won’t qualify for state medical coverage when they retire if they’re hired in 2021 and beyond.

The 2017 state budget law directed the cutoff to begin in the new year.

Legislative Republicans who backed the change said it was needed to rein in future anticipated health care costs for covered employees.

The health plan offers supplemental insurance for Medicare enrollees and regular plan coverage for those who aren’t 65 years old.

The change doesn’t affect pensions, and health coverage will still be offered to active employees.