New Randolph County firefighters complete training program

Will Cherill and Will Albertson have a lot more in common than just their first names.

“The more I looked into it, I thought it was a good fit,” said Will Albertson, a firefighter 1 recruit.

“I want to be there when people are in their time of most need,” said Will Cherill, a firefighter 1 recruit.

Their passion for giving back to the community brought them to the Asheboro Fire Department.

“It was a long six months for sure. I did a lot of training and learned a lot,” Cherill said.

Six recruits graduated and walked away with the knowledge and skills to be certified EMTs and firefighters.

Albertson says the process wasn’t easy.

“It was very new to me. I had no firefighting experience whatsoever, so everything I did was new,” Albertson said.

But their experience paid off. They performed eight hours and five days out the week. The recruits received four credentials through Randolph Community College.

“We did a seven week accelerated EMT course at the RCC campus in their new health building. It was state of the art,” Cherill said.

As more calls continue to come in during the holiday season, these guys are nearby to respond.

“It’s good to feel like you’re helping out. You’re making a difference anyway you can,” Albertson said.

The fire department now has 18 employees. The city paid for the recruit’s expenses in the program once they passed.

Training Officer Frankie Kelly is still determining when their next recruit program will start.