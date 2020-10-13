New proposal could bring housing closer to airport in northwest Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A new proposal is in the works that could change the landscape of northwest Greensboro right near the Piedmont Triad International Airport.

City leaders are redrawing the noise cone map to allow developers to build new houses closer to the airport.

“The planes still come down pretty low to our houses,” Cardinal Neighborhood resident Livi Shepherd Gray said. The sound of planes taking off and landing is far too familiar to her.

This land outside of her neighborhood has been undeveloped for years. A city ordinance involving the noise cone prevents houses from being built, but a new proposal is in the works to change it.

“We feel that we’ve arrived at a balance with private property rights and protect the economic development at the airport,” Greensboro Planning Manager Steve Galanti said. He’s redrawing the noise cone map northeast of the airport.

The 17-year-old map is out-of-date and Galanti hopes a new one will usher in more housing and a boost to the economy. The new proposal would allow for 1,464 acres off of I-840 to be developed into residential housing.

“It’ll allow for a variety and a mix of housing units to meet the needs of the citizens of Greensboro,” he said.

If the proposal passes, restrictions are in place. Property owners have to notify residents or buyers of the noise before signing a contract and must create a noise barrier inside the structure using building materials.

It’s something Gray says would pay off in the end for her new neighbors.

“This area has grown a lot over the last 20 years, so I can see it continuing to do that,” Gray said.

The Greensboro Zoning Commission is taking up the proposal for a public hearing on Nov. 16 and the city council takes a final vote on Dec. 15. Learn more information about the proposal here.