New non-profit teaches dance to those with mixed abilities

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A new kind of dance class where the students pick their moves, props and music.

It’s called The Dance Lab. It’s a non-profit program that teaches dance to people with mixed physical and intellectual abilities. There’s nothing in the area like it.

Chloe Neunsinger spent most of her life dancing until an injury ended her dream of making her passion into a career. Or so she thought.

“I always had a really big heart for the special needs community,” Neunsinger said.

Neunsinger, who goes to UNCG, spends a lot of time at A Special Blend coffee shop in Greensboro.

“It was just an idea that I randomly had in my head,” Neunsinger explained.

She created a dance class at Artistic Motion for people with mixed abilities.

“The dance world can be very un-inclusive, and that was something I had a hard time with because if you don’t fit a certain type, especially in the ballet world, if you don’t look a certain way, you’re not going to get this job. You’re not going to succeed in the way that you might want to,” Neunsinger said.

Now she has 10 students who come to class two to three times a week. Some even participate through Zoom.

“They definitely take the reigns here, and it’s just awesome,” Neunsinger stated.

Carly Reynolds, one of Neunsinger’s students, loves coming to class and dancing with her friends.

“It’s really good to do it because I’m learning how to dance well and do the moves and stuff like that,” Reynolds, who works at A Special Blend, told FOX8.

“I’m really proud of my kids and what they’ve done. Some of them came in so, so shy and not wanting to talk to me or others, couldn’t function or do the dance steps I asked, and now they’re out here choreographing their own,” Neunsinger concluded.

Each class lasts for 9 weeks and has a recital during the last week to showcase what the dancers have learned.

To learn more about The Dance Lab, you can visit their Facebook page.