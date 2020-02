Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Hospital officials began moving new mothers from the Women’s Hospital to the new Women’s & Children’s Center at Moses Cone Hospital on Sunday.

The ambulances started rolling at 7 a.m. and are anticipated to make more 120 trips throughout the day.

The $100 million Women’s & Children’s Center begins a legacy of exceptional women’s and children’s care for the community, a cone health news release says.

The first baby born at the new location was born at 8:53 a.m.