New mom studying at North Carolina A&T State University thanks FOX8 Community Baby Shower for help; ‘It makes a world of difference’

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — There’s a lot to learn when you’re a new parents.

“He’s my first and I just love him,” April Alston said of her 1-month-old son, Jah’Kari. “We’re like a little match made in heaven.”

But Alston is certainly figuring it out.

“If he’s a little cranky and he’s not sleeping, I just take him for a walk or put him in a stroller and just push him a little bit and he’ll go right to sleep,” Alston said.

Finally meeting her son Jah’Kari on Easter Monday was love at first sight.

“I went through a lot of different emotions and felt scared, but once he came, it was just a relief,” Alston said. “I’ve accomplished so much in life but this is my biggest accomplishment is being his mom.”

Alston is pursuing her masters degree in clinical mental health counseling at A&T State University. Money is tight right now and baby supplies are expensive.

That’s where the FOX8 Community Baby Shower comes in. The goal is to help new moms and babies just like April and Jah’Kari with the essentials such as diapers, wipes and formula.

“It’s always so important to relieve some of the burdens and some of the stresses that these families have,” said Antoine Dalton, social services director at The Salvation Army of High Point. “Especially the financial strain when they’re already dealing with trying to figure out how they’re going to pay their rent or mortgage.”

Alston knows she couldn’t take on motherhood alone, and now, thanks to your donations through the FOX8 Community Baby Shower, she doesn’t have to.

“Having that support, it means a whole lot,” said Alston. “It makes a world of difference and it takes a little bit of pressure off of you, especially being a new mom and trying to provide, it means a whole lot.”