New mom meets her infant son for the first time almost two weeks after delivering him while in a coma

BAY SHORE, N.Y. — A mother who delivered her baby while suffering from COVID-19 and in a coma met him for the first time Wednesday.

Yanira Soriano, 36, went to the hospital with difficulty breathing and contractions when she was 34 weeks pregnant.

She tested positive for COVID-19 and suffered from low oxygen levels.

Doctors decided to put her into a medically induced coma so they could place her on a ventilator.

He son, Walter, was delivered through an emergency C-section while she was unconscious.

Soriano was finally well enough to come off the ventilator ten days after his birth.

That was Monday, and now she’s finally going home with her son.

Walter tested negative for COVID-19, but doctors will continue to monitor him with tele-health visits.