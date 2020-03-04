New maps track overdose calls in Randolph County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. -- Randolph County Emergency Services has released new maps this week that show the number of overdose calls in the county.

“I think a lot of people would be surprised or will be surprised at the information they see especially on the heat map,” said Donovan Davis, the chief of emergency services.

So far this year, Davis said first responders have seen a major increase in the number of deadly overdoses.

“Just in the first two months, we’ve had 19 fatalities that were drug-related. That’s horrifying,” he said.

Davis couldn’t pinpoint the cause of the spike but said a mixture of heroin, fentanyl and carfentanil could be to blame.

The maps will allow first responders to better understand trends in the community and bring resources to areas that need access.

“It’s typically around the interstates, that’s where the drugs come from is the interstates and then it spreads out from there, so it is in line with what we see in other areas,” Davis said.

Areas like Presnell Street and East Ward Street were marked as hot spots this year.

“We’ve got police cars over here all the time, sirens, gun shootings, drugs, this is just the area it happens in Asheboro, I wouldn’t say it’s the only area, but it’s an area where it does happen at times,” said Cory Currie, who lives nearby.

Davis explained that his department has done their own tracking for several years, but they wanted to release results to the public to keep the community aware.

“I think this highlights that it’s countywide, it’s an issue that almost everyone has known someone or known a friend or family member who knows someone who’s been addicted,” Davis said.