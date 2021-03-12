New lawsuit gives Rockingham County Superintendent Rodney Shotwell one more week on the job as judge considers case

FILE PHOTO: Rockingham County Schools Superintendent Rodney Shotwell, North Carolina 2015 Superintendent of the Year, visits 2nd graders at Leaksville Spray Elementary School, on Wednesday, December 10, 2014, in Eden, N.C. (JOSEPH RODRIGUEZ/News & Record)

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — This weekend was meant to be the last for Superintendent Rodney Shotwell after the Rockingham County Board of Education voted to end his contract three months ago.

Now, a new lawsuit has been filed, giving Shotwell another week on the job before his future is decided.

A judge is set to review the lawsuit on March 19. Shotwell has been allowed to stay on as superintendent until then.

In a 4-3 vote, the Rockingham County Schools Board of Education voted to end Superintendent Rodney Shotwell’s contract during their Dec. 14 board meeting.

This vote provided 90 days notice until Shotwell’s termination in March.

Board member Doug Isley introduced the motion. Brent Huss, Doug Isley, Bob Wyatt and Vicky Alston voted in favor of ending Shotwell’s contract.

Vickie McKinney, Paula Rakestraw and Kimberly McMichael voted no.

Shotwell has been superintendent of the school district since 2006.

Following the announcement, Shotwell said he would miss working for the school district.

“I’ve always said prayers,” Shotwell said. “I’ve always put what will happen with the good Lord above and everything happens for a reason and when one door shuts another door is going to open up.”

In February, the school board announced that Dr. Terry Worrell had been named interim superintendent. She would serve from March 1 through June 30 with an option to extend as necessary.

She previously served as superintendent of Asheboro City Schools for five years. She worked in four different school districts, one of those being Rockingham County Schools. Dr. Worrell has served in education for over 36 years as a science teacher, coach, assistant principal, principal, assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction, regional superintendent of 41 schools, and superintendent. She served as an elementary, middle and high school principal for 17 years prior to working at the central services level.