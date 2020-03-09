New lawsuit accuses ex-counselor of grooming boys for abuse in Kernersville

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Seven men have filed a civil lawsuit against a former YMCA counselor and a branch over allegations that he sexually abused them and that the branch failed to properly supervise him.

News sources report the lawsuit was filed last month in Forsyth County Superior Court on behalf of seven men, two of them brothers, who said they were abused by Michael Todd Pegram in the 1990s and early 2000s.

The N.C. Department of Public Safety says Pegram pleaded guilty to first-degree sex offense and indecent liberties with a child last year and is serving a 30-year prison sentence at Alexander Correctional Institution in Taylorsville.